Renault 4Ever Trophy Concept (2022)

Renault 4Ever Trophy Concept

The Renault 4 is much more than a car: it is a true icon. With over 8 million units sold in more than 100 countries, it has been crossing generational and social gaps for the past 60 years. It is as comfortable in cities as far out in the countryside, and multipurpose – you can drive it to work and on long journeys, use it to carry loads, and a lot more.

It is unpretentious yet in, chic yet a car for everyone, and appeals to men and women alike.

Production was discontinued 30 years ago but the 4L has never left the limelight. It is one of the original young-timer vintage cars and the past 25 years have seen the 4L Trophy prove time and again its worth as a versatile car built to last. This explains why it is still a crowd pleaser, especially with the younger generations.

The 4EVER Trophy show car that Renault is unveiling at the 2022 Paris Motor Show is its second iconic model to get an electric reboot, following Renault 5 Prototype, during the Renaulution. Renault, in other words, is tapping into its illustrious past to better electrify its future.

A MODERN TWIST AND A LOT OF DARING

The Renault 4EVER Trophy show car creates new memories while bringing back old ones. Under a muscular exterior, the stylistic ties to its 4L predecessor are evident. The original car’s main features have been revived:

The silhouette with the prominent bonnet, bumper, and hallmark angled rear section, are readily recognisable

The rear, trapezoidal side windows with their rounded corners are located just above the rear wheels

The front flanks have been left bare (no lights or stylish markers)

The wings sit atop the wheel arches and reach through to the shield

The retro style blends harmoniously with the rest of the otherwise sophisticated and technological lines.

2022 Renault 4Ever Trophy Concept

The show car has generous curves and a very elaborate grille. The ‘ultra tech’ connections between the spokes and bodywork bring an added layer of precision and modernity. The same can be said for the meticulously honed rim around the roof.

"The 4L is a legend. And legends never die! Today, it is this universal dimension of the 4L, a car that everyone can love, that we want to find through a modern and electric reinterpretation of the Renault 4." Luca de Meo, Chief Executive Officer of RENAULT S.A “To bring 4EVER Trophy into the modern era, we have infused its streamlined shape with technological sophistication. All these ingredients have been carefully crafted so that the design resonates with those who are familiar with the 4L and its illustrious history, and with younger generations.” Gilles Vidal, VP, Renault Brand, Design

A UNIQUE LIGHT SIGNATURE

4EVER Trophy puts a new twist on the Renault 4’s iconic wide horizontal grille featuring the round, built-in lamps, now with Matrix LED lights. The innovative lights give the vehicle a strong identity. While the recognisable pill-shaped rear lights have also been entirely redesigned, they remain readily recognisable and are a clear nod to the iconic 4L.

A LIGHTWEIGHT OFF-ROADER EAGER TO EXPLORE

An electric vehicle that ventures off the beaten track: that is what the rugged 4EVER Trophy show car conveys at first glance. The electric motor reflects the future production model.

The low section on 4EVER Trophy, painted Gun Metal Silver, has been designed for the great outdoors. An open invitation to explore new horizons, this show car exudes a clearly adventurous spirit. It has a certain flair to its look with the silver coat, and magenta highlights on the roof straps, suspension springs and wheel emblems. The dune-buggy vibe gives 4EVER Trophy a competitive look. The hollowed-out bonnet has a huge air exhaust that vastly improves the efficacy of the radiator located in the centre of the shield. The front overhang has been shortened considerably for a greater clearance capacity.

With a spare tyre located on the carbon fibre roof, and a shovel and waffle boards on the upper section of the rear door, the car is ready to tackle any situation.

The vast body protection panels on the lower section are made with a considerable 20 cm clearance around the wheel arches. The high-seated body highlights the width of the 753 mm wheels mounted on 19 inch rims. The underbelly has been reinforced to provide greater protection for the battery located in the middle of the chassis.

Each wheel on 4EVER Trophy has a visible compressor that can be readily adjusted from inside the car to adapt the tyre pressure to suit the terrain.

While 4EVER Trophy is clearly an off-road car by nature, it was also designed to be enjoyed on any road, fuss-free. The future electric 4L aims to be as versatile as its predecessor once was – or rather has always been since 1962.

A FUTURE B SEGMENT SUV

The 4EVER Trophy show car paves the way for the future all-electric B Segment SUV that will be at ease on urban and rural roads alike.

Like the Renault 5, it will be made using the new CMF-BEV platform for B segment electric vehicles. The platform will guarantee the best performance in terms of range, acoustics, and on-road behaviour, without compromising on the design. The market positioning of the future Renault 5 and Renault 4 will be much like that of Clio and Captur. The 4EVER Trophy and Renault 5 Prototype on display at the Renault stand during the Paris Motor Show embody Renault’s nouvelle vague.

Like its predecessor, the future vehicle built off 4EVER Trophy’s design will be made in France. Thanks to their shared traits, all vehicles using the CMF-BEV platform will be built in the ElectriCity hub in northern France.

TECHNICAL SPECS RENAULT 4EVER TROPHY