Renault Clio (2024)

Renault Clio

Since its launch in 1990, the Renault Clio has sold over 16 million units worldwide, with 1.1 million sold in the UK alone. It's a favorite in France, a bestseller internationally, and has won two Car of the Year awards in Europe. The Clio is known as an iconic city car and has been sold in five generations for over 30 years.

Recently, the Clio received a new redesign, showcasing the latest breakthroughs in Renault's New Wave brand. Its new style is more elegant and compelling, with a chic and distinguished interior. The new design language includes a revamped light signature and taut, efficient lines that give the New Clio E-Tech full hybrid a vibrant status symbol with a more emotional feel.

The updated technology includes adaptive cruise control and heated seats and steering wheel, among other features. The New Clio E-Tech full hybrid will be available in several trims, including the sporty and classy esprit Alpine, which encapsulates everything the Renaulution stands for.

A NEW STYLE

The New Clio E-Tech full hybrid was designed to reflect Renault's new human-centered and technology-centered design. The new Renault logo in the redesigned front adds expression, showcasing the brand's aim to create modern, distinctive, and sustainable cars while staying true to its values. The new signature lighting, which will be featured in all Renault vehicles in the future, conveys precision and technicity.

Inside, the vehicle has been reinvented with new upholstery and bio-sourced materials, elevating the quality and experience on board. The esprit Alpine trim is both sporty and classy inside and out and represents the new era of the New Clio E-Tech full hybrid.

EXTERIOR

The front end of the New Clio E-Tech full hybrid has a new design. The contour is sculpted, taut, and groovy, which gives it a modern vibe. The chequered grille is enlarged, adding strength and a sporty feel. The color scale is darker near the logo and lighter towards the edges, which gives it depth and a technical edge. All of these changes have significantly transformed the design of the New Clio E-Tech full hybrid, making it more attractive.

The front of the car has a brushed-satin chrome Nouvel'R logo that honors the brand's heritage. Its simple and meaningful geometry makes it timeless. The symbiosis between the two diamonds and the optical effect of interlocking them adds a sense of continuous motion. This logo conveys the car's identity more categorically than ever.

The techno and esprit Alpine trims have a chiselled aerodynamic blade beneath the grille. The blade is directly inspired by the world of motorsport, and the sculpted shapes and taut grooves enhance and invigorate the car's face. In the techno trim, the blade is the same color as the body, and in the esprit Alpine version, it is matte shadow grey.

The car features a new signature lighting at the front, inspired by the logo. The LED daytime running lights on either side form one half of an upright rhombus, underscoring the car's pulsating and sparkling eyes. The slender full-LED headlamps, included in all the trims, point to precision and technical savviness, making the car look sharper. They combine up to five high-tech beams that automatically adapt light distribution between the high and dipped beam.

The rear bumper has also been updated with aerodynamic scoops that visually enlarge the rear, add ground grip and bolster the car's technical prowess. The rear lights have been modernized and now include crystal-clear covers that provide a glimpse of the inside, adding to the technical and up-to-date feel. The car is available in seven body colors and comes with distinctive wheels up to 17 inches in diameter.

Despite all the changes, the car's dimensions are practically the same as the previous version. The car is 4,053 mm long, 1,988 mm wide, and 1,439 mm high.

2024 Renault Clio

INTERIOR

The passenger compartment of the New Clio E-Tech full hybrid has been improved for a better experience. The use of more sustainable materials makes it more welcoming and comfortable. The vehicle is spacious and ergonomic, providing unrivaled comfort for everyone inside. The technology in the car is designed to enhance the user experience, with a range of connected services and applications to help the driver and passengers relax and enjoy the journey.

To contribute to Renault's decarbonization strategy, the car features specially developed sustainable fabrics made of up to 60% TENCEL branded modal fibers, a bio-based cellulosic fiber. These fibers are sourced from sustainably managed semi-natural forests in Europe, making them a renewable resource. Additionally, the car does not use leather, but instead, the surfaces are covered in TEP, a grained coated fabric made of bio-sourced and polyester fibers. This choice reflects the brand's sustainability values.

The seats in the New Clio E-Tech full hybrid are sophisticated and sporty, with a thick layer of foam for comfort and ergonomic headrests. The dashboard has been upgraded with a digital display and the Renault Easylink multimedia system, with built-in navigation and wifi smartphone replication. The cockpit also features an elegant Nouvel’R logo on the steering wheel.

THE ESPRIT ALPINE TRIM

The New Clio E-Tech full hybrid is the latest car from Renault to receive the esprit Alpine trim, which is a stylish and sporty offering that combines Alpine's signature style with Renault's new design playbook. This trim takes the New Clio E-Tech full hybrid to new heights of intensity.

On the outside, the car has a sporty and assertive design with a grille that is hot-stamped and ranges from dark to glossy chrome at the edges. The logo has also been redesigned to accentuate the car's technical edge. The esprit Alpine badge has been added to the front wing, and the matte shadow grey blade at the front adds a racing car vibe. The car has 17-inch alloy wheels with diamond-cut, black, and smoky grey varnish that radiate Alpine DNA, and the Clio badge at the back is deep glossy black.

The interior of the car is elegant and sporty with seats that provide more lateral support and added comfort. The materials are exclusive, and the sides are covered in a thicker material. There are specific technical features in all the details, including a Y-shaped pattern over the seats. The esprit Alpine trim's seats are also made of sustainable materials and are heated.

The car comes with a range of technological advancements as standard, including adaptive cruise control with speed limiter, blind spot warning, 9.3-inch Easylink touchscreen with navigation and wifi smartphone integration, alongside a 10-inch driver display.

INTUITIVE AND FUN

The New Clio E-Tech full hybrid has upgraded technologies that make driving and riding in the car more convenient and comfortable. It has a multimedia system called Renault Easylink, which is easy to use for the driver and passengers. The car also has 15 driver assistance systems, as well as MULTI-SENSE settings, which make driving the car intuitive and enjoyable. The Clio is perfect for everyday living and driving.

TECH FOR ALL

New Clio E-Tech full hybrid has digital displays on all trims, with options of 7 or 10 inches.

Renault Easylink, a multimedia system with navigation and infotainment, is available on this car. It allows for wireless smartphone replication and access to Android Auto and Apple CarPlay.

This car is also equipped with 15 advanced driver assistance systems (ADASs) in three categories: Driving, Parking, and Safety. It includes adaptive cruise control, traffic sign recognition, and automatic emergency braking.

Adaptive cruise control keeps a safe distance from the car in front and activates brakes when necessary. Automatic emergency braking warns drivers of any dangerous situations and puts the brakes on automatically if necessary.

A CAR FOR LIFE

New Clio E-Tech full hybrid has various amenities that enhance the driving and traveling experience. These include automatic air conditioning, a hands-free card key, and a wireless smartphone charger. The front passenger seat is also adjustable, and there's a central armrest in the techno version. The car also offers ample rear passenger space and a spacious boot with over 300 liters of capacity.

MULTI-SENSE technology in New Clio E-Tech full hybrid provides a high-tech, classy experience by adjusting lighting settings on the dashboard and center console. It is fine-tuneable and offers a fantastic in-car experience to everyone.

UK ADOPTS E-TECH FULL HYBRID POWERTRAIN

The UK has chosen the 145 hp E-Tech full hybrid as the sole powertrain option for New Clio, which is a hybrid technology at the forefront of technology. It makes electric driving in cities accessible, reduces fuel consumption and CO2 emissions.

For all the powertrain options, an eco-driving assistant advises the driver on how to save fuel and reduce CO2 emissions.

Renault started incorporating E-Tech full hybrid technology into its cars, including Clio, in 2020. The powertrain combines input for the IC engine and electric motor in up to 14 different ways to optimize energy efficiency. The car mainly runs on the electric motor in cities, reducing fuel consumption by up to 40% compared to a conventional petrol engine.

Thanks to its efficient powertrain, New Clio E-Tech full hybrid has limited CO2 emissions starting at 93 g/km. The car has the highest battery capacity in the hybrid city car segment, making it silent and eliminating the need for battery charging stops.