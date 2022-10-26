Suzuki S-Cross Full Hybrid [UK] (2022)

Suzuki S-Cross Full Hybrid [UK]

The Suzuki S-Cross has earned high acclaim for its stylish design, compact and easy to manage dimensions and good on-road performance. It is was replaced in late 2021 by an all-new model which takes advantage of Suzuki’s long-established expertise in packaging vehicles with an even higher level of safety equipment and latest technology all as standard. The Full Hybrid version with AGS (Auto Gear Shift) is now on sale and Mild Hybrid models continue to be available with manual transmission only.

Standard equipment for Motion is very comprehensive and includes 17-inch painted alloy wheels, three signature LED projector headlamps for low and high beam, Apple CarPlay and Android Auto smartphone connectivity, Traffic Sign Recognition, Blind Spot Monitor, Adaptive Cruise Control with speed limiter, keyless entry and start, dual zone auto air conditioning, 7 inch display screen, heated front seats, front and rear parking sensors, rear parking camera and seven airbags.

Moving up to Ultra adds ALLGRIP Select four-wheel drive, 17-inch polished alloy wheels, leather seat upholstery, integrated on-board navigation with 9-inch screen, panoramic sliding sunroof and further driver safety and convenience with the fitment of a 360 view camera.

S-Cross is available in a total of six different shades of which one is a solid colour and all others are metallic finish.

The 1.5-litre (K15C) engine is fitted to both model grades and was intially introduced on the Vitara Full Hybrid model earlier in 2022. The higher-powered Suzuki Hybrid system consists of a 140V lithium-ion battery and inverter, Motor Generator Unit (known as MGU), a 12V lithium-ion battery as well as a conventional 12V lead-acid battery to power components requiring lower voltage such as lights, instruments and heating / air conditioning.

The full Hybrid system has two switchable modes which are Eco and Standard. One switch enables the driver to change between the two modes depending on conditions and also increases the frequency of EV driving. In Standard mode operation, the MGU more frequently assists the petrol engine to allow more spirited driving enjoyment.

TRANSMISSION

The S-Cross Full Hybrid is equipped as standard with Auto Gear Shift (AGS) that automatically shifts the manual transmission with gear ratios optimised to help provide a good combination of performance and fuel economy. This enables the driver to enjoy both the direct driving experience of a manual gearbox and the shifting ease of an Automatic Transmission. Another key advantage is lower component weight versus a conventional torque converter type Automatic. The transmission also has a manual mode with steering wheel mounted shift paddles.

Suzuki’s ALLGRIP ‘Select’ system is fitted as standard for the Ultra grade and incorporates four driver-selectable modes for safe, enjoyable driving on diverse surfaces. It debuted in the S-Cross model at first launch and has proved very successful. rear wheels before any slippage The system has four driver-selectable modes which are Auto, Sport, Snow and Lock.

SUZUKI CONNECT AND AUDIO EQUIPMENT

Suzuki Motor Corporation has now introduced Suzuki Connect in the UK. Suzuki Connect utilises the vehicle’s data communication module (DCM) to connect users to their vehicles in real time, enabling owners to take advantage of convenient functions via the Suzuki Connect smartphone app. Suzuki Connect is initially available in the current range of S-Cross models, before being introduced in other models across Suzuki’s range in the future.

By connecting the vehicle via the Suzuki Connect app, available on Android and iOS, users can access a wide range of convenient connected services, including the ability to monitor and receive notifications about the status of their vehicle in real time, remotely lock the vehicle, and view information such as driving history and the location of their parked car.

Users can also choose to receive maintenance-related information and warning light notifications via the Suzuki Connect app, and if an issue is detected, vital diagnostic information can be seamlessly shared with their registered Suzuki dealer, allowing for faster and more comprehensive after-sales support.

Using their smartphone, drivers can monitor and receive notifications about their vehicle’s status, as well as lock the vehicle remotely.

The audio system fitted to the Motion grade has a Smartphone Linkage Display Audio (SLDA) with a seven inch touch panel display that enables intuitive operation. The system also allows the driver to use certain smartphone applications with MirrorLink, Android Auto and Apple CarPlay connection.

For the Ultra grade, the screen size increases to nine inches and includes a three dimensional navigation map that makes landmarks easy to distinguish and includes a multitude of features. The system in Ultra models also enables Apple CarPlay connectivity wirelessly.

Apple CarPlay is the smarter and safer way to use iPhone in the S-Cross. Apart from making calls it also facilitates receiving directions for optimised traffic conditions, listening to music, accessing email, text messages and more.