Suzuki eVX Concept (2023)

Suzuki eVX Concept

World premiere of Suzuki’s EV concept model eVX has been made at the Maruti Suzuki Pavilion at Auto Expo 2023, which is held in the suburbs of Delhi, India from 11 January 2023.

The eVX is an all-electric concept SUV derived out of Suzuki’s first global strategic EV. It is scheduled to be introduced to the market by 2025. Suzuki offers SUV models such as the Grand Vitara and S-CROSS in various countries around the world. The eVX is a BEV model that combines Suzuki’s strong 4x4 DNA with the advanced features of the latest BEVs. The exterior is designed to be instantly recognizable as a Suzuki SUV. In addition, it aims to carry forward the brand’s 4x4 legacy into the new electric era to deliver a true Suzuki SUV driving experience.

2023 Suzuki eVX Concept

In a press briefing at Auto Expo 2023, President Suzuki said, "I am delighted to unveil the eVX, our first global strategic EV. At the Suzuki Group, addressing global warming is a priority. We are promoting a range of global measures to reduce greenhouse gas emissions. Suzuki will continue providing valuable products to our customers around the world by optimizing them for the way different people live and drive."

Specifications

Overall Length 4,300mm x Width 1,800mm x Height 1,600mm Battery capacity: 60kWh Range: 550km (measured in modified Indian driving cycle (MIDC))