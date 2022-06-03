Toyota Corolla Cross Hybrid (2023)

Toyota Corolla Cross Hybrid

Toyota has introduced a new version of the Corolla Cross family, which enhances its performance and efficiency. The 2023 Corolla Cross Hybrid, based on the Corolla sedan, debuted in the U.S. market, offering more choices for entry-level SUV customers. The new model will be produced at the Mazda Toyota Manufacturing plant in Huntsville, Alabama, alongside the gas version released in 2021.

Fifth Generation Hybrid System with Increased Performance

The Corolla Cross Hybrid is equipped only with all-wheel drive (AWD), which fully utilizes the robust TNGA-C platform to ensure top-notch performance, comfort, and spaciousness. Its ample cargo capacity makes it suitable for various activities.

Powered by the latest Fifth Generation Toyota Hybrid System and an Electronic All-Wheel Drive, which is new to the Corolla line, the Corolla Cross Hybrid boasts impressive fuel efficiency and increased power. It has 196 horsepower and can accelerate from 0 to 60 mph in 8.0 seconds. Additionally, it has an impressive EPA-estimated 42 combined miles per gallon for all grades, making it an enjoyable and practical car to drive.

Making the Grade

Toyota will offer the 2023 Corolla Cross Hybrid in three new models: S, SE, and XSE. The S and SE grades have a standard 17-inch Alloy wheels, 8-inch touchscreen, sport-tuned suspension, LED head and tail lamps, and smart key access. The SE grade has more features like privacy glass, roof rails, and paddle shifters, plus standard Blind-Spot Monitor (BSM) and Rear Cross Traffic Alert (RCTA). If you choose the XSE grade, you'll get 18-inch Alloy wheels, premium LED headlamps, taillamps, and fog lamps, Softex-trimmed seats with heating, and a power driver’s seat.

The 2023 Corolla Cross Hybrid offers four two-tone combinations for SE and XSE grades: Sonic Silver/ Black Roof, Barcelona Red/ Black Roof, Blue Crush Metallic/ Black Roof, and an all-new color, Acidic Blast/ Black Roof. There are other exterior color options available for the Corolla Cross Hybrid as well.

Additionally, Corolla Cross Hybrid will be available in:

Wind Chill Pearl ($425 extra-color cost)

Sonic Silver Metallic

Jet Black Mica

Barcelona Red Metallic

Cypress

Blue Crush Metallic

The interior of the Corolla Cross is roomy and has similar features to the sedan and hatchback versions. You can add a power moonroof and choose between single- or dual-zone automatic climate control in higher grades. All grades have standard heating and air conditioning vents for the rear seats.

2023 Toyota Corolla Cross Hybrid

For interior color options, the 2023 Corolla Cross Hybrid is offered in:

S: Fabric-trimmed seats in Black/Gray

SE: Fabric-trimmed seats in Black/Gray or Black/Blue

XSE: SofTex®-trimmed seats in Black or Black/Blue

Distinctive Hybrid Appeal, Inside & Out

The all-new Corolla Cross Hybrid has a sporty design that's a natural progression for this model. The TNGA-C platform provides a higher line-of-sight and an approachable exterior. The Sport grades have distinctive styling, including unique front and rear details. It's available in two-toned paint and with 18-inch alloy wheels that give it a standout appearance. But there's more.

Now Standard for Corolla Cross – Newest Toyota Multimedia System

All grades of the 2023 Corolla Cross come standard with the new Toyota Multimedia System, Wireless Apple CarPlay, and Android Auto, as well as USB-C charge ports. The Toyota Audio Multimedia system, developed by Toyota's Texas-based Connected Technologies team, offers drivers a wide range of connectivity and convenience features, including Over-the-Air (OTA) updates.

Drivers can interact with the system using touch and voice activation controls. The Connected Service Drive Connect trial or subscription provides access to Intelligent Assistant, Cloud Navigation, and Destination Assist. With Intelligent Assistant, drivers can use voice commands to search for directions, adjust audio controls, and more. Cloud Navigation uses the cloud to download the latest map and routing information, while Destination Assist provides live agent assistance to locate the next destination.

The Corolla Cross also offers dual Bluetooth phone connectivity, Wi-Fi Connect subscription, HD Radio, USB data, and a SiriusXM Platinum Plan 3-month trial subscription. Wi-Fi Connect also includes the Integrated Streaming feature, which allows customers to link their separate Apple Music and Amazon Music subscriptions to the vehicle for onboard control.

Standard Toyota Safety Sense 3.0

All 2023 Corolla Cross models come standard with Toyota Safety Sense 3.0, which includes active safety systems with improved detection capability. The Pre-Collision System with Pedestrian Detection can detect motorcyclists in certain conditions, and the Lane Departure Alert with Steering Assist and Lane Tracing Assist have improved lane recognition. Dynamic Radar Cruise Control, Lane Departure Alert with Steering Assist, and Lane Tracing Assist come standard on all Corolla Cross models. Automatic High Beams and Road Sign Assist are also included. Toyota’s Rear Seat Reminder, Blind Spot Monitor, Rear Cross Traffic Alert, and Hill Start Assist Control are standard safety features.