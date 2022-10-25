Toyota bZ3 (2024)

Toyota bZ3

Toyota Motor Corporation (Toyota) has announced the Toyota bZ3, the second model in its bZ series. The bZ3 is a battery electric sedan jointly developed for the Chinese market by BYD TOYOTA EV TECHNOLOGY CO., LTD. (BTET)?a joint venture established by Toyota and BYD Company Ltd. (BYD)?and FAW Toyota Motor Co. Ltd. (FAW Toyota). It will be produced by and sold through the FAW Toyota dealer network.

Jointly developed in three-company collaboration

In developing the bZ3, Toyota, BTET, and FAW Toyota worked closely to provide the best products to customers in China, the world's largest battery EV (BEV) market. Over 100 Toyota engineers from the design, production, engineering, and quality control departments participated in the development, working in unison with engineers from BYD and FAW Toyota.

Toyota, the world's first mass producer of hybrid electric vehicles (HEV), has sold over 20 million electrified vehicles globally to date. Customers worldwide appreciate Toyota cars for the company's wide array of advanced electrification technologies?with everything from HEVs to fuel cell electric vehicles?and fun-to-drive designs built on its long-honed QDR performance. The Toyota bZ3 carries on such DNA, following the Toyota bZ4X.

BYD has specialized in batteries and other core technologies for electrified vehicles, including its e-Platform 3.0, since its establishment in 1995. The ever-growing company offers comprehensive solutions in the new energy field and has earned the trust of customers worldwide with its highly efficient development system and advanced electrification technologies. For the Toyota bZ3, BYD and its partners provide advanced, safe, and reliable battery technology.

FAW Toyota has provided ever-better products and services to customers in China since its founding in 2000. The company is well-known for its extensive product lineup and one-stop capability encompassing production, sales, and service. To date, FAW's cumulative sales volume has reached ten million units. Based on its world-class facilities and technologies, the company now produces high-quality new energy products, including the Toyota bZ series.

2024 Toyota bZ3

Toyota bZ3 is born out of the three companies' collaboration and synergy in development, car manufacturing, and battery technology. The combined strengths of each member have resulted in unprecedented new value and new experiences for customers.

All-new structure and design for "new freedom, new experiences"

Toyota bZ3 offers customers a novel automotive experience based on three keywords: electrified, dynamic, and enjoyable.

ElectrifiedAchieving 600 km+ cruising range with an advanced electrification system

The electrification system combines BYD's lithium-ion LFP battery using lithium iron phosphate and Toyota's extensive electrification technologies honed through long-standing HEV development, achieving a maximum cruising range of over 600 km. The battery structure, cooling, control, and safety monitoring systems were all newly designed for this car, making its high-quality electrification system efficient, advanced, safe, and reliable.

Furthermore, Toyota has leveraged its electrification expertise to reduce battery degradation, with the development goal of ensuring 90% capacity even after ten years, for customer peace of mind.

DynamicAchieving fun-to-drive through e-TNGA

Toyota bZ3 uses the e-TNGA vehicle platform to achieve more pleasant driving, including more responsive performance, with a low center of gravity and excellent handling stability. The driving position is configured to minimize muscle strain, reduce fatigue over long distances, and create an enjoyable driving experience. Moving, turning, and stopping have been finely tuned utilizing Toyota's expertise honed over its decades of experience in car-making and motorsports. The result is a more comfortable ride for both the driver and passengers.

EnjoyableDelivering a comfortable riding experience

The Toyota bZ3's development concept is the Family Lounge, based on the idea that cars provide a space to enjoy time with family and friends, rather than merely being a means of transportation. With a people-centered focus, Toyota emphasizes a coherent and comfortable interior space with enhanced digital features perfectly integrated inside the cabin to suit customer preferences.

The vehicle features the Toyota bZ series' hammerhead shark-like design format. It has a relaxed silhouette, combining the long wheelbase of a BEV-specific package with the long cabin of a fastback. Moreover, the exterior exudes stability and power and features a highly modulated and elegant profile that hints at a linear sense of speed. The corners of the bumper emphasize air guides and air curtains that consider airflow, while the flat door handles, aluminum wheels, and rear bumper shaped to reduce air resistance result in class-leading aerodynamics with a Cd value of 0.218.

The interior features the Digital Island system that integrates a large vertical center display with a tray-type console. In addition to wireless charging, it integrates functions for linking smartphones and multimedia, providing a new experience for customers. Air conditioning, music, trunk release, and other controls are also integrated into the large display, and voice control greatly advances convenience and innovation.

Toyota bZ3 Main Specifications