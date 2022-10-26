Vauxhall Grandland GSe (2023)

Vauxhall Grandland GSe

Vauxhall has revealed the New Grandland GSe – a performance electrified version of the established family crossover, to sit alongside the recently announced All-New Astra GSe and All-New Astra Sports Tourer GSe as part of Vauxhall’s new GSe electrified performance sub-brand.

The New Grandland GSe combines a 1.6-litre turbocharged petrol engine with two electric motors – one on each axle – for a combined power output of up to 300PS (provisional WLTP combined fuel consumption 217.3mpg, CO2 emissions of 31-29 g/km). The plug-in hybrid powertrain makes the Grandland GSe a permanent electric all-wheel-drive vehicle with optimum traction and class-leading acceleration from a standstill. 0-62mph takes just 6.1 seconds, while top speed is 146mph (84mph in electric mode).

Featuring a plug-in hybrid powertrain, the New Grandland GSe offers enhanced performance combined with ultra-low emissions. All-wheel drive traction, unique suspension and revised steering combine to deliver performance-oriented handling, while maintaining the versatility and style New Grandland is known for. Sitting in the C-SUV class, the New Grandland GSe will be one of the few performance SUVs outside of the premium segment.

James Taylor, Managing Director, Vauxhall, said: “Following the reveal of the All-New Astra GSe and All-New Astra Sports Tourer GSe, the New Grandland GSe Plug-in Hybrid is a fantastic addition to our new electrified performance sub-brand, as we work towards offering a fully electric vehicle line-up by 2028. With sharper styling, improved handling and an electrified powertrain delivering responsible performance, the New Grandland GSe will offer greater driving pleasure while maintaining the versatility the Grandland is known for.”

Like the All-New Astra GSe and All-New Astra Sports Tourer GSe, the New Grandland GSe features a unique suspension set-up and steering calibration. With MacPherson struts at the front and a multi-link axle at the rear, the New Grandland GSe is fitted with firmer springs and dampers with KONI FSD (Frequency Selective Damping) technology, which enables different damping characteristics for the optimum balance between ride comfort and handling. As a result, the New Grandland GSe offers more precise and consistent responses while retaining superior stability under braking, in corners and at higher speed.

2023 Vauxhall Grandland GSe

The bold and pure exterior design of the Grandland with its ‘Vizor’ front end is further enhanced by signature GSe styling cues: 19-inch alloy wheels inspired by the award-winning Manta GSe concept; a unique rear diffuser; and a GSe emblem on the tailgate. As a further distinguishing feature, the Grandland GSe is optionally available with a black bonnet. Inside, the new Alcantara®-trimmed front sports seats have been certified by AGR*, providing additional comfort and support for sporty driving.

The New Grandland GSe Plug-in Hybrid will go on sale in the UK towards the start of 2023 with customer deliveries scheduled from Spring 2023. Further specification details will be announced in due course.