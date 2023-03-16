Volkswagen ID.2all Concept (2023)

Volkswagen ID.2all Concept

Volkswagen is introducing its ID. 2all concept vehicle, a preview of its affordable electric car that will cost less than 25,000 euros. The compact hatchback will have front-wheel drive, a range of up to 450 kilometres, and advanced features like Travel Assist, IQ.LIGHT and Electric Vehicle Route Planner. It will also showcase a new design language for Volkswagen’s electric family. The ID. 2all will be based on the MEB Entry platform and will be one of ten new electric models that Volkswagen plans to launch by 2026.

Thomas Schäfer, CEO of Volkswagen Passenger Cars: “We are transforming the company rapidly and fundamentally – with the clear objective of making Volkswagen a genuine Love Brand. The ID. 2all shows where we want to take the brand: close to the customer, top technologies and a fantastic design. We are implementing the transformation at pace to bring electric mobility to the masses.”

Volkswagen will present the production version of the ID. 2all for the European market in 2025. The goal is a starting price of less than 25,000 euros.

Imelda Labbé, Member of the Brand Board of Management for Sales, Marketing and Aftersales: “We are transferring the typical Volkswagen virtues to the new world of mobility: top quality and workmanship, outstanding software and digital services with genuine added value. The focus here is always on the needs and requirements of our customers.”

Development of the ID. 2all is based on the latest evolutionary stage of the modular electric drive (MEB) platform. Kai Grünitz, Member of the Brand Board of Management responsible for Development: “The ID. 2all will be the first MEB vehicle with front-wheel drive. We are exploiting the great flexibility offered by our modular electric drive (MEB) platform and will set new standards in terms of technology and everyday usability with the MEB Entry platform.”

With the enhanced MEB Entry platform, the ID. 2all is equipped with particularly efficient drive, battery and charging technology. It has a powerful electric drive motor with an output of 166 kW / 226 PS and will have a calculated WLTP range of up to 450 kilometres.

Volkswagen is also again placing greater focus on design. Andreas Mindt, Head of Design at Volkswagen Passenger Cars: “The ID. 2all gives a preview of the new design language of Volkswagen, which is based on the three pillars of stability, likeability and excitement.”

Exterior design: friendly face, very dynamic and new C-pillar signature

One element of this new design language is the C-pillar design developed for the first Golf. The ID. 2all is the first Volkswagen with a new interpretation of this signature. Other design features of the concept include a body with a clear and powerful stance on the wheels, a friendly face, a good portion of dynamics and timeless elegance.

Interior design: spacious, high-quality appearance, self-explanatory operation

The interior also has a clear design and is characterised by a high-quality appearance, a self-explanatory infotainment system with classic volume control and a separate air conditioning block. The storage volume is a generous 490–1,330 litres, a value exceeding that of higher vehicle classes.

Accelerated electric offensive: ten new electric models by 2026

The production version of the ID. 2all is one of ten new electric models that will be launched by Volkswagen by 2026. This year alone sees the introduction of the new ID.3, the ID. Buzz with long wheelbase and the ID.7 saloon. This will be followed by a compact electric SUV in 2026 and, in spite of all the challenges, Volkswagen is also working on an electric car at a price of less than 20,000 euros. This will give the car manufacturer the widest range of electric vehicles compared with its competitors, and the company is also aiming to achieve an electric car share of 80 per cent in Europe. Volkswagen Passenger Cars has previously based its calculations on a share of 70 per cent.