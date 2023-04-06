Volkswagen Atlas Peak Edition (2024)

Volkswagen Atlas Peak Edition

Volkswagen of America, Inc. will showcase the 2024 Atlas Peak Edition trimline at the New York International Auto Show. The design draws inspiration from the Basecamp Concept presented in 2019. Body cladding elements give a tougher overland appearance, and black-out detailing and a unique interior palette enhance the 2024 Atlas family's aesthetics.

Peak Edition models of the Atlas have a distinctive front fascia and silver underbody cladding. The lower fascia has a gloss-black "X" design element borrowed from the Atlas Cross Sport. The grille is mostly blacked-out, with two chrome strips that stand out and flow to the illuminated logo.

On the side of the vehicle, there is a large gloss-black badge with the Peak Edition logo in orange and chrome on the front quarter panel. The Atlas has 18-inch black alloy wheels with 255/60 all-terrain tires, making it more versatile. The side sills in black and silver also contribute to the rugged appearance. Additionally, the black-out look is complete with black mirror caps, window surround, wheel arches, and roof rails.

The rear of the Atlas has a black tailgate strip that connects with a rugged black and silver diffuser featuring chrome exhaust bezels. The Peak Edition models have two new exterior colors that are exclusive to the Atlas family: Avocado Green and Pure Grey.

Peak Edition models have a unique interior that uses colors from the logo. The seats are Titan Black leatherette with light grey accents and orange contrast stitching. The dash and door inserts have a black metallic check pattern that differentiates the Peak Edition from the other Atlas models. The steering wheel clip has the same logo as the exterior badging, and the ambient lighting has 30 color choices that pair with innovative backlit dash décor that reads "Peak Edition."

The 2024 Atlas lineup will include the Peak Edition trimline, which will be fully detailed closer to its launch this summer.