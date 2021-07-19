Nissan announced the official start of production of the new 2022 Frontier lineup at the Canto Vehicle Assembly Plant. The Frontier has been built at the Nissan Canton since 2012, and the engines were produced at Nissan Decherd Powertrain Plant in Decherd, Tennessee.

The all-new 2022 Nissan Frontier

The new Frontier stays true to its heritage, but also incorporates new ideas and concepts. The exterior design features an eye-catching front face and a massive grille with a chiseled hood, framed by new precision interlocking headlights.

In terms of drivetrain system, the Frontier is geared with a standard 3.8-liter direct-inject engine and with either a 4x2 or 4x4 system. The engine is paired to a 9-speed automatic gearbox and delivers a total of 310hp.

As it comes to the interior, it includes a large 7-inch Advanced Driver Assist Display and a large 9-inch color touchscreen. Additional standard technologies include Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, as well as Nissan Safety Shield 360.

The all-new Frontier arrives in dealer showrooms throughout the U.S. and Canada in late summer 2021.