2018 Genesis G80 was named highest-ranked "Near-Luxury Car" at the Strategic Vision Total Quality Awards event. This is the second win for Genesis in the last two years – as you might remember, G90 took home the prestigious "Luxury Car" recognition award home.

But let's get back on the G80. It was especially designed to delight owners and sceptics. With tons of personalization gadgets and features, the vehicle features a wide range of drivetrain system combinations, among which are the 5.0-liter V8, 3.8-liter V6 and 3.3-liter twin-turbocharged V6 units. Every single one of these power trains delivers outstanding performance and is especially designed to tackle down different road challenges.

Additional features include advanced driver safety suite with Automatic Emergency Braking, Pedestrian Detection, Smart Blind Spot Detection with Rear Cross-Traffic Alert, Lane Keep Assist, Driver Attention Alert, Dynamic Bending Light with High Beam Assist.

What also has impressed the jury is the fact that new G80 lineup has scored excellent marks in the crash tests, executed by Insurance Institute for Highway Safety (IIHS). The vehicle earned top marks for front driver-side and passenger-side protection, side barrier and pole impact, as well as rollover mitigation. Sweet!

Source: Genesis