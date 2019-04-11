As INFINITI team continues the celebration of its 30th anniversary, New York International Auto Show audience has witnessed the unveiling of the new 2019 Q50 Signature Edition sedan.

Taking the entire concept to even higher level, INFINITI engineers have shaped the new family member in such a way that even brand's sceptics would be impressed!

New Q5 Signature Edition features the perfect blend of performance and luxury, starting with the award-winning 300hp VR-Series 3.0-liter V6 twin-turbo engine. Furthermore, some of the most notable exterior features include sporty front and rear fascias, special Signature Edition trunk badging and exclusive 19-inch bright-finish Signature Edition alloys. In terms of interior, the sexy vehicle comes with Kacchu aluminum trim and leather-covered sporty seats. Sweet!

Furthermore, standard for this model are the Blind Spot Warning system, Around View Mirror with Moving Object Detection, front and rear sonar system, Rear Cross Traffic Alert and Backup Collision Intervention.

2019 Q50 Signature Edition also comes with goodies that usually are part of the optional equipment for other models. Such include heated front seats and steering wheel, remote engine start, INFINITI InTouch Navigation with Lane Guidance 3D building graphics, INFINITI InTouch Services with voice recognition and SirisXM Traffic function.

Available in four distinctive colors, new vehicle will be in limited numbers with orders starting in May, 2019.

Source: INFINITI