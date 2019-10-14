Fiat Professional showcases new Ducato lineup at the Motorhome and Caravan Show in Birmingham from October 15th to October 20th, 2019. Coming with tons of innovations and improvements, the 2020 model line will try to become a leader in the segment. Let's check out more, shall we?

The new vehicles feature a new 2.0-liter Euro6d-Temp engines and updated technologies in the cabin – these include a 7-inch Touch-Radio Nav infotainment system, along with smartphone incorporation and AutoTM system.

The engine itself is geared with a Start and Stop function, which provides improved fuel economy, CO2 emissions and better power and torque distribution. The total output is rated as follows: 120hp and 320Nm, 145hp and 350Nm and 170hp and 380Nm. Also, every trim level comes with a variable geometry turbocharger and Selective Catalytic Reduction technology, which decreases the nitrogen oxide emissions by injecting AdBlue solution into the exhaust gas.

In terms of interior, new Ducato vehicles come with a refreshed Black interior space, which ensures pleasurable and a comfortable ride. The total capacity is measured at 90 liters. Additionally, there's this Techno Silver Pack that comes as part of the standard equipment. The upper trim levels come with Glossy Black Pack that highlight the air vents, infotainment system and buttons in the cabin.

Source: Fiat Professional