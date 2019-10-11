Vauxhall's Combo Cargo was named Small Van of the Year at last night's 2019 Commercial Fleet Awards. Fending off strong competition, the popular model continues to attract wide range of fans all across the globe.

The Commercial Fleet Awards itself recognizes and celebrates the contribution of outstanding individual companies and automobile manufacturers. The winner was acclaimed by a carefully-selected jury, comprising of industry's fleet managers and representatives of branch's most important businesses. Let us remind you that Vauxhall was also a finalist in the Van Manufacturer of the Year category.

This second award, the International Van of the Year, was followed by Van Fleet World Van and Small Van of the Year at the Great British Fleet Awards, and also Best Small Trades Van at the Trade Van Driver Awards in April. Furthermore, the Combo Cargo was awarded Van of the Year at the 2019 Auto Express Awards and more recently it was named the winner at the Company Van Today Awards.

As it comes to the vehicle itself, Combo Cargo is available in many variants, thus including a short- or long-wheelbase, along with a spacious five-seater crew cab with two sliding doors as a standard feature. The vehicle also outshines the most of competitors with a load volume of 4.4m3, a payload of up to 1,000kg and a loading length of 3,440mm for objects and work material.

In terms of interior, Combo Cargo also has a lot to showcase – along with the plenty of leg and headroom, the van provides comfort and pleasure of using the numerous cutting-edge gadgets. There are Rear View Camera and IntelliGrip traction control system that make the overall maneuvering easier. Also, the new generation of infotainment system includes an 8-inch color touchscreen, Apple CarPlay and Android Auto. Sweet!

Source: Vauxhall