The new Jeep Gladiator, one of the most capable in the portfolio of the prominent brand, has been named the 2020 North American Truck of the year by a panel of automotive experts. The award is considered by many to be one of world's most prestigious based on its mix of 50 automotive journalists from US and Canada.

Furthermore, this award is fully independent and unique due to its manner of evaluating a vehicle – instead of being given by a single publication, website or TV station, the winner is selected by a jury of automotive journalists who represent diverse media outlets from US and Canada.

Jury members have evaluated the finalists based on segment leadership, innovation, design, safety, handling, driver satisfaction and the overall price-to-value ratio.

All-new 2020 Jeep Gladiator

The vehicle itself was engineered from the ground up to be the most off-road capable midsize truck in the Jeep lineup. It is based on the rich heritage of tough and dependable Jeep trucks with neat blend of rugged utility, authentic design and class-leading performance rates.

The vehicle is geared with a 3.6-liter Pentastar V6 power unit and a versatile carbo box. Gladiator delivers an open-air driving experience in a design that is unmistakably Jeep. Furthermore, Gladiator is built to handle the demands of an active lifestyle and features multitude of technologies as Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, tons of safety features, such as Blind-spot Monitoring and Rear Cross Path detection, adaptive cruise control and Forward Collision Warning-Plus.

All Gladiator models are Trail Rated with a badge that indicates the vehicle is created to perform in a variety of challenges both on the road and in off-road setting. The vehicles from the lineup are equipped with signature red tow hooks, Rock-Track 4x4 system with a two-speed transfer case with a 4:1 low-range gear ratio, front and rear heavy-duty Dana 44 axles, Tru-Lok electric front- and rear-axle lockers, segment-exclusive electronic sway bar disconnect, cab and bed rock and numerous more.

Source: Jeep