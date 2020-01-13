Nissan LEAF remains one of the best-selling electric vehicles of all time with more than 440,000 global sales. And now for 2020 model year, the prominent brand reveals a new version of the LEAF, with added safety and convenience features including standard Nissan Safety Shield 360 technology. Furthermore, new models feature a new 8-inch color touchscreen display, which was previously available only on LEAF PLUS. Let's see more, shall we?

Pricing starts at $31,600 and key additions include the already mentioned Safety Shield 360 with Automatic Emergency Braking, Pedestrian Detection, Rear Automatic Braking, Rear Cross Traffic Alert, Blind Spot Warning and High Beam Assist.

There are standard Apple CarPlay and Android Auto smartphone incorporation, driver and passenger knee supplemental air bags, rear seat-mounted outboard side-impact supplemental air bags, Intelligent Around View Monitor and Intelligent Driver Alertness added to SV Technology Package, new premium color, Sunset Drift ChromaFlair and more.

All 2020 LEAF models offer dynamic design features – there's this streamlined silhouette, which maximizes aerodynamic efficiency, along with Nissan's signature V-Motion grille with blue 3D mesh. The entire stance gives off this aggressive and muscular look that is both super beautiful and yet sinful.

In terms of interior, every LEAF boasts a spacious and highly functional interior with a premium feel to it. The roomy and open cabin is highlighted by the brand's "Gliding Wing" design concept. Some of the advanced technologies include ePedal and Rear Door Alert, along with the available NissanConnect with Nissan Door to Door Navigation and Services, and NissanConnect EV, which allows for remote connection to the vehicle.

