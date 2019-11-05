The all-new 2020 Jeep Gladiator, the most capable machine in the brand's truck segment, was named the "Best Off-Road Vehicle" for 2019 by Sobre Ruedas, the leading Spanish-language automotive radio show in the US. The award ceremony took place at the Miami Beach Convention Center as part of the 49th edition of the Miami International Auto Show.

The vehicle itself, the Gladiator, is based on the rich heritage of tough, dependable Jeep trucks and features a blend of unmatched rugged utility, authentic Jeep design, and versatility. Available with three drivetrain combinations and equipped with a versatile cargo box, Blind-spot Monitoring and Rear Cross Path Detection, Adaptive Cruise Control and Forward Collision Warning-Plus system.

Additionally, all Gladiator models are Trail Rated with a badge that indicates that the vehicle is designed to perform in a variety of tricky off-road conditions, identified by five key-consumer-focused performance categories: traction, ground clearance, maneuverability, articulation, and water fording. Gladiator Rubicon comes with 4-to-1 low-range gear ratio, front and rear heavy-duty Dana 44 axles, Tru-Lok electric front- and rear-axle lockers, segment-exclusive electronic sway bar disconnect, cab and bed rock rails, and standard 33-inch Falken Wildpeak All-Terrain off-road tires.

Based on more than 75 years of heritage, the new family member is an authentic SUV with class-leading capability, craftsmanship, and versatility, specially created for people who seek extraordinary journeys. Jeep brand delivers an open invitation to all who seek a rewarding and pleasurable driving experience on- and off-road!

Source: Jeep