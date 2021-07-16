Jeep reveals details for the brand's latest lineup of Compass vehicles. In a series of articles, we will show you the characteristics of every single one and what makes it special.

2022 Compass Trailhawk

The Trailhawk is quite a capable machine, thanks to its Active Drive Low 4x4 system, excellent 20:1 crawl ratio, and low range for 4x4 Trail Rated capacities. Furthermore, Trailhawk also adds an exclusive Selec-Terrain Rock mode, 1-inch factory lift to ensure 8.6 inches of ground clearance, high-strength skid plates, signature red front, and rear tow hooks, 17-inch aluminum wheels, and all-season tires.

Also, for even greater off-road capabilities, Selec-Terrain comes with Hill-descent Control on all Trailhawk models. Hill-descent Control allows drivers to control vehicle speed down steep, rugged grades without the need for throttle on the brake pedals. Additional systems include Highway Assist, which delivers hands-on-wheel and eyes-on-road automated driving, Traffic Sign Recognition with displays for supplemental speed limit sign information. Standard on Trailhawk is the Adaptive Cruise Control system, with the available ParkSense front and rear park assist system, Parallel and Perpendicular Park Assist system, and a 360-degree surround-view camera.

Available goodies include premium LED lighting, windshield wiper deicer, remote start system, premium leather bucket seats, power eight-way front-row seats with power two-way lumbar adjuster, driver memory seat, heated and ventilated front-row seats, heated second-row seats, premium heated leather-wrapped steering wheel, wireless charging pad, second-row USB ports, a 115-volt power outlet, dual-pane panoramic sunroof and premium Alpine nine-speaker sound system, universal garage door opener and hands-free, foot-activated power liftgate.