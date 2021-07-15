Jeep team reveals new 2022 Compass Limited – coming with premium materials and advanced systems, the vehicle is a worthy member of the exclusive 2022 Compass lineup. Let's check out more!

2022 Compass Limited

The vehicle comes with Black and Steel Grey interior with wrapped Sepia accents and soft materials for all cabin components and seats. Talking about seats, the Compass Limited is geared with exclusive heated and leather-wrapped seats and steering wheel, dual-zone automatic climate control, illuminated front map pockets, and door handles, a rearview auto-dimming mirror, and a large TFT display.

In terms of exterior, the Compass Limited proudly showcases exclusive 18-inch aluminum diamond-cut wheels with Gloss Black pockets, Bright Chrome and Silver accents, Gloss Black roof, Bright Chrome roof rails, rain-sensing wipers, power-adjustable heated mirrors, and more.

Available advanced driver-assist systems include Highway Assist, Traffic Sign Recognition, and Parallel and Perpendicular Park Assist. Standard on Limited is Adaptive Cruise Control, with the available ParkSense front and rear park assist system and a 360-degree surround-view camera.

The Compass Limited can optionally be equipped with the High Altitude Package. It adds distinct Neutral Grey and Gloss Black exterior appearance details, black roof, body-color painted front and rear lower fascias and painted side flares, a full suite of premium LED lighting, and 19-inch Satin Granite Crystal aluminum wheels. Also, High Altitude adds leather seats in black with Tungsten accent stitching and Piano Black interior accents, black headliner, reversible cargo mat, premium nine-speaker Alpine audio system, dual-pane panoramic sunroof, 10.25-in. TFT color cluster and 10.1-in. Uconnect 5 radio with navigation.