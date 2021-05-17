At the end of its development process, the latest edition of the BMW 2 Series completes its fine-tuning test and goes for a test ride. Here's what we should expect on the release day.

The final tests include revision of the suspension system under racetrack conditions and some additional adjustments. What is unique about this model, is that it will come with a 50:50 balanced axle load distribution, new torsionally stiff body, and chassis technology with agile and dynamic performance.

Drivetrain characteristics

The new BMW 2 Series Coupe's main focus is driving dynamics and agility. The vehicle comes with a 6-cylinder petrol engine with BMW TwinPower Turbo technology for more responsiveness and aggressiveness when accelerating.

Furthermore, the BMW M model puts its power to the road by using the xDrive AWD system and the classic rear-wheel output distribution.

Regardless of the engine type, all variants of the new BMW 2 Series come with a torsion-resistant body design with static torsional stiffness of 12 percent better, compared to predecessor models. Also, all variants are geared with stroke-dependant dampers as a standard feature, especially fine-tuned for an optimized balance between sportiness and ride comfort.

The new BMW 2 Series Coupe lineup will also offer effortlessly controllable handling and responsive braking capabilities. In addition to the balanced axle load distribution between the front and rear wheels, the model-exclusive design of the steering system also contributes to enhancing the stiffness and stability of the front axles.

Exterior design

Not fully uncovered yet, the design of the new BMW 2 Series is expected to reflect the brand's new approach towards the future and will present clear lines and elegant curves. In addition to the exclusive front spoiler lip, front splitter and air curtains, a tank, and a rear axle cover are also present.

Stick with us for further information!

Source: BMW