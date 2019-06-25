Millions of eligible Chevy drivers can now order their favorite Domino's pizza from the super-duper-ultra-cool in-vehicle touchscreen. Domino's is one of the many merchants that was added to Chevrolet Marketplace, industry's first in-vehicle commerce platform.

By browsing the Marketplace, customers will be able to place a saved order or a recent order from their own Domino's Pizza Profile with just a few taps on the screen. With the preference already set, customers can easily pick up the pizza in-store or have it delivered in their home. Chevrolet Marketplace works independently of user's mobile phone, which makes it the first embedded pizza-ordering option in vehicles in the world. Sweet!

In order to make orders through the Marketplace, users should first set up a free Pizza Profile with Domino's app, then the user should set his preferences in terms of delivery address, payment method and others and last, but not least, enjoy a hot pizza from one of world's most popular pizza makers!

Marketplace made its debut back in December 2017 as a free service in connected Chevy, Buick, GMC and Cadillac vehicles and steadily and confidently has become one of the most popular and used software technologies in brand's lineup.

Source: Chevrolet