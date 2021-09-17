The Fiat 500X Dolcevita makes its debut today! The sweet new addition to the 500 lineup offers this well-known versatility, as well as some neat customization goodies.

For example, new for the model is the soft top – it opens for 15 seconds and ensures good visibility and an open-air experience, even for passengers in the back. The canvas is available in black, grey and red, to match the ten body colours available.

The range is available with three trim levels, each standing out from the other two. Here they are:

The Connect trim level is directed at customers who want to stay connected at all times. It comes as standard with the 7-inch Uconnect infotainment system with DAB radio, Apple CarPlay and Android Auto smartphone integration. New features include black seats, a techno-leather steering wheel, and 17-inch alloy wheels. The specs also feature blacked-out windows, fog lights, and LED DRLs.

With the Cross trim level, the 500X incorporates dynamism and its character as a crossover, designed to get away from city traffic and to experience exciting off-road adventures. This version debuts new seats with a camouflage-patterned center panel, vinyl inserts, 19-inch alloy wheels, automatic air conditioning, and parking sensors as standard.

The top of the range is the Sport trim level, marked out by its exclusive, unmistakable look, with burnished black 19-inch alloy wheels, side skirts, rear spoiler, new black fabric sports seats with red piping and 500 logo, automatic air conditioning, new matte titanium dashboard, and 3.5-inch color TFT.

The engine range consists of two petrol units – 120hp 1.0-litre and 150hp 1.3-litre Firefly models and both are available from launch.