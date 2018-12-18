Nissan announces prices and details about new 2019 Maxima, the popular sedan that has pushed the boundaries of conventional automobile features and has demonstrated how Nissan team knows how to become a top manufacturer and remain one of the most popular and beloved brands out there.

With aggressive expression and numerous changes including new LED headlights, new front fascia and grille, revised rear fascia with LED taillights and integrated quad-trip exhaust finishers, new Maxima was created by Nissan Design America in la Jolla, California. The voluminous grille and deeper V-motion flow do contribute to that contemporary expression, while the standard jewel-like LED headlights and Nissan Signature Daytime Running Lights add to Maxima's luxury appearance.

In terms of interior, the cabin features a driver-oriented styling concept, comfortable seats, expressive color scheme and additional optional styling package. Buyers of ne 2019 Maxima will benefit from standard Rear Door Alert for all grade levels revised SiriusXM Radio with Advanced Auto Features, new Nissan Door to Door Navigation system and a suite of safety features. Such include Nissan Safety Shield 360, Automatic Emergency Braking with Pedestrian Detection, Blind Spot Warning, Rear Cross Traffic Alert, Lane Departure Warning, High Beam Assist and Rear Automatic Braking.

Also, there are two optional upgrade packs – the first one bears the name SR Premium and includes Dual Panel Panoramic Moonroof, Safety Shield 360, Intelligent Around View Monitor and more, while the Platinum Reserve Pack features 19-inch aluminum-alloy wheels, heated rear seats and Rakuda Tan semi-aniline interior treatment.

Source: Nissan