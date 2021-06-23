Robb Report, the renowned American luxury lifestyle publication, today announced that the Huracán EVO Rear-Wheel Drive is the winner in this year's "Best Convertible for 2021" event. Recognized at the magazine's 33rd annual "Best of the Best" issue, Lambo's latest V10-powered open-air super sports car was featured along with other premium automobiles, yachts, hotels, and more. In fact, this is not the first award given to the Huracán EVO Rear-Wheel Drive by Robb Report – the vehicle was recently awarded "Best Sports Car of the Year".

We thank Robb Report for awarding the Huracán EVO RWD Spyder, not only with one, but with two special accolades this year, said Stephan Winkelmann, President and CEO of Automobili Lamborghini, Since its initial debut in 2014, the Huracán lineup has been widely celebrated by the media, fans and customers, so it's no surprise the rear-wheel drive, open-top model is receiving a lot of attention."

Huracán EVO Rear-Wheel Drive is the latest iteration within the lineup and features a 5.2-liter naturally-aspirated Lambo V10 engine. This is the only rear-wheel-drive vehicle in the current Lamborghini lineup that features Traction Control System (P-TCS) and a drifting sub-mode within the selectable Sport mode. The vehicle is capable of generating a total of 610hp and can reach 100km/h in mere 3.5 seconds and chase a top speed of 201mph.