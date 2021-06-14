Hyundai Motor UK announces that the new TUCSON SUV was named "Car of the Year 2021" by DieselCar & EcoCar Magazine.

The vehicle offers customers a choice of three engine systems, Hybrid, Plug-In Hybrid, and Petrol. The jury was impressed with the vehicle's agile performance rates as well as its styling and safety features. TUCSON SUV comes with some of the best in the class safety systems - Forward Collision-Avoidance Assist (FCA) Car, Pedestrian and Cycle and Multi Collision Braking (MCA) as standard.

The Hyundai TUCSON ushers in a new design language, taking it from ‘handsome' to ‘trend-setting.' Its interior is a big step up, with great materials, a mature design and an excellent infotainment system with an attractive instrument display. The hybrid model serves up plentiful performance and a near-50mpg economy. We found the TUCSON refined and capable, with excellent handling and plenty of traction. All in all, we not only think the TUCSON perfectly fits the bill for buyers, but it also goes above and beyond the segment expectations, making it a very worthy winner, says DieselCar & EcoCar Magazine editor Ian Robertson.

In addition to TUCSON's prestigious award, Hyundai KONA also scored success with its placement at DieselCar & EcoCar Magazine Car "top 50" list. The agile KONA SUV is geared with a sustainable drivetrain system with a choice of Electric, Hybrid, and Petrol with Mild Hybrid powertrains, as well as some cutting-edge connectivity technologies with next-generation Heads-Up Display, Touch Screen functionality, wireless charging, and a large 10.25-inch digital cluster.