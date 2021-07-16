Hyundai Motor UK announces details for the new KONA N lineup, the brand's first performance SUV in the N lineup. With tons of motorsport-inspired changes, the vehicle comes with a great variety of options and customization. Also, there are numerous advanced technologies that are now standard on all trim levels.

All Kona N models are geared with a 2.0-liter turbocharged GDI power unit and with an 8-speed dual-clutch N DCT gearbox. This gearbox offers some upgrades over the standard version and allows for three distinctive driving technologies, each designed to deliver maximum control in different situations and the pleasure of driving.

Further enhancements include the N PowerShift technology, which engages when the vehicle accelerates with more than 90 percent of throttle and mitigates the power output during upshifts to ensure maximum power to the wheels. When NPS is used with the Launch Control Function, the new KONA N can accelerate from 0 to 100km/h in 5.5 seconds.

Another notable technology is the N Grin Shift, which maximizes engine and DCT performance for up to 20 seconds, directly shifting down to the most efficient gear and delivers maximum performance with a single press of the NGS button. After the boost has ended, the driver must wait for 40 seconds before using it again.

New KONA N is also geared with an Electronic Controlled Suspension, which optimizes the vehicle's response on different road surfaces. This function can be bypassed to allow experienced drivers to use the full array of vehicle capabilities without any automatic restrictions.

Exterior design

New KONA comes with numerous changes for body styling. First, the vehicle demonstrates a new front face with large air openings and neat front splitters that have been increased in size by 10mm.

The rear demonstrates a double-wing roof spoiler and a notable triangular third brake light. There's also a new large diffuser that enhances the airflow and a neat red accent line, along with two large exhaust mufflers.

Interior design

KONA's cabin features blue accents and N-specific seats, a steering wheel, a shift knob, and metal pedals. It is also equipped with a 10-inch infotainment system and a digital cluster unit with an exclusive racing heads-up display.

Other technologies include wireless device charging, parking sensors and reversing camera, smart key, adaptive cruise control, and a KRELL 8-speaker premium audio system. New KONA N is equipped with a full array of advanced driver assistance system features - Forward Collision-Avoidance Assist, Lane Keeping Assist, Lane Following Assist, Driver Attention Warning, High Beam Assist, Blind-Spot Collision-Avoidance Assist, Rear Cross-Traffic Collision-Avoidance Alert, Safe Exit Warning, and Smart Cruise Control (SCC).