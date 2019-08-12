2019 Hyundai NEXO hydrogen fuel cell electric SUV has earned TOP SAFETY PICK PLUS award from the Insurance Institute for Highway Safety for vehicles built after June 2019. New NEXO, which is available only in California at the moment, is the first hydrogen fuel cell car that IIHS has ever tested. A machine like this one is also the first to be included in the IIHS routine test schedule.

In order to qualify for a 2019 TOP SAFETY PICK PLUS award, a vehicle must earn good ratings in the driver-side small overlap front, passenger-side small overlap front, moderate overlap front, side, roof strength, and head restraint tests. Furthermore, it is mandatory for the car to score an advanced or superior rating for front crash prevention and a good headlight rating. NEXO has managed to score good ratings in all six crashworthiness tests.

NEXO has managed to avoid collisions in 12mph and 25mph track tests, thanks to its Forward Collision Warning System, which meets the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration criteria. Additionally, NEXO comes with standard high-beam assist that automatically switches between high beams and low beams, depending on the presence of other vehicles.

SEE ALSO: 2019 INFINITI QX60 receives a prestigious award!

Recently Hyundai has scored numerous achievements via the brand's latest technologies and new models, which demonstrate the team's determination to evolve, grow and improve.