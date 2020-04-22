Hyundai Motor Company is commemorating Earth Day with a new film as a part of its Global Hydrogen Campaign with the global K-pop band BTS.

The new film features numerous sceneries with BTS members each of which highlights a beautiful element of the great nature that we must treasure – such are "emerald ocean", "pure-white", "sky", "sun-kissed", "crystalline raindrops", "starlit", and "woody fresh". Hyundai's flagship fuel cell electric vehicle NEXO appears at the end of the video, presenting the brand's vision of hydrogen energy as the positive and clean energy for a brighter and cleaner future.

The film reaffirms Hyundai's ongoing commitment to a sustainable future while serving as a reminder to keep our planet clean and not take for granted all the remarkable gifts of nature. There are two versions – a 60- and a 120-second one. Each one has premiered on brand's official YouTube channel on April 22 in order to honor Earth Day and will air as TV commercials on major networks around the world over the next few weeks.

BTS has been promoting sustainable mobility as the Global Brand Ambassador for Hyundai Motor under the slogan #BecauseofYou and has aided Hyundai spread its messages not only with millennials but also to a wider audience in general.

Earth Day is observed on April 22 every year with numerous events taking place around the world in support of the environment which also includes shutting down lights in major cities. Last year, in 2019, Hyundai Motor worked with the Seoul Metropolitan Library during the city's lights off event.

Source: Hyundai