Fans of the Puma ST are now capable of getting more out of the vehicle, thanks to the new performance upgrade packs – the m235 and m260. Also, fans of the Mk8 Fiesta ST can take advantage of the m260 kit, taking both vehicles to the next level of power and performance capabilities.

The m235 kit can be easily installed and boosts the torque and power output by 35hp and 30Nm for a total of 235hp and 350Nm of torque.

As it comes to the m260 upgrade, it provides an induction kit, charge pipe kit, and intercooler. In terms of performance, it can boost the performance to a total of 260hp and 365Nm, which is a significant boost for the 1.5-liter 3-cylinder power unit.

Both upgrade packs have undergone tons of tests and include a host of boosted functionality via the enhanced exhaust output noise, more aggressive launch control, optimized no-lift shift, and an anti-theft mode. Also, just like the previous releases, customers can benefit from the mTune SMARTflash phone app, which allows them to install the latest calibration from anywhere they want.

SEE ALSO: Toyota is about to unveil the new bZ4X Concept

Customers who wish to install the upgrade packs should also benefit from the mountune induction kit, mountune charge pipe kit, and mountune intercooler, as these gadgets further enhance the capabilities of the pack and contribute to even better and more refined performance rates.