Hyundai announces the addition of N Line and Plug-In Hybrid models to the 20222 Tucson lineup. All machines in the new series are shaped by the experts from Hyundai Design Center and all of them are based on the Sensuous Sportiness global design concept.

The Plug-in Hybrid Powertrain technology

Tucson's plug-in hybrid and hybrid models deliver a balanced blend of agile performance and excellent economy rates. Speaking of performance, the Plug-In Hybrid version is capable of generating a total of 261hp via the 1.6-liter turbocharged and direct-injected hybrid engine. This unit is paired to a 13.8 kWh battery, which ensures an all-electric range of 32 miles.

Along with the engine, the lineup now comes with Continuously Variable Valve Duration which optimizes the valve opening duration for optimal power, efficiency and emissions with minimized losses of engine performance.

Tucson Plug-In Hybrid models will also offer the mechanical HTRAC AWD system that would meet the needs of all eco-focused buyers and the driving flexibility of several selectable driving modes, among is a new one – Snow mode. Also, the system is fine-tuned in order to provide the best possible traction and vehicle control over a wide variety of surfaces and road conditions.

Last, but not least, new Tucson vehicles come with Hyundai's e-handling technology, which applies electric torque control that varies according to the dynamic inputs and road conditions. This setup allows for improved cornering performance and stability and enhanced pleasure of driving.

Tucson plug-in hybrid and hybrid models feature Hyundai's e-handling technology, which precisely applies electric motor torque control according to dynamic inputs and road conditions to improve cornering performance for a new level of fun-to-drive dynamics. As a Tucson hybrid model turns-in to a corner, the electric motor system applies precise incremental braking force to the front wheels, increasing their tire contact patch on the road surface for enhanced traction and steering response while initiating turn-in. Then, as the vehicle moves to exit the corner, the electric motor applies precise torque to the rear axle, increasing the rear tire contact patches for enhanced traction and control accelerating out of the corner.

The N Line additions and features

All N Line vehicles offer exclusive features and technologies both for the exterior and the interior of the vehicle. New Tucson N Line manages to incorporate all these features and presents a dynamic silhouette and cozy interior.

The exterior features include:

N Line front and rear bumper fascia

N Line grille

Black headlamp bezels

Fender N line badging

Unique 19-inch black alloy wheel design

Black side mirrors and window surrounds

Dual-tipped exhaust

N Line rear spoiler

In terms of interior, the vehicle in the lineup comes with: