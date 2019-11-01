The Insurance Institute for Highway Safety (IIHS) has granted 2019 and 2020 Nissan Maxima midsize sedans models with "Superior" rate in terms of crash prevention.

Engineers at the prominent automobile manufacturer believe that advanced and meaningful technology should not be limited to luxury models and constantly finds ways to incorporate engineering solutions to all vehicles from all models and lineups. Such systems include Automatic Emergency Braking (AEB) and Pedestrian Detection.

The first one, AEB is standard for Maxima for 2020 model year and has aided the vehicle to join the team of other non-luxury models that have earned a superior rating. As you might know, the IIHS consists of three tests, each performed at two speeds, which results in six possible outcomes. The Maxima was the only tested vehicle that has managed to avoid the obstacles in all six performances. Sweet!

Nissan's AEB with Pedestrian Detection uses a blend of radar and camera-based technology that tracks nearby vehicles and approaching pedestrians. In case a pedestrian is detected, visual and audible alerts are engaged and eventually an automatic braking is being activated. By applying such systems in the Maxima, Nissan engineers have managed to reduce the severity of an impact.

IIHS evaluators have managed to test a total of 11 luxury and non-luxury small SUVs in pedestrian crash prevention in 2019. In that test, the 2019 Nissan Rogue has managed to receive an advanced rating. The vehicle has managed to impress the jury with it's the incorporated Nissan Safety Shield 360 – with AEB and Pedestrian Detection on SV and SL trim levels. Neat!

Source: Nissan