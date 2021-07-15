Jeep reveals details for all the vehicles in the new 20222 Compass lineup. In a series of articles, we will tell you a bit more about each new model and what makes it special.

2022 Compass Latitude LUX

The new Latitude LUX 4x4 vehicle offers enhanced comfort, luxury, and safety, all combined with this well-known Jeep capability.

What is notable about this particular model is the addition of a 4x4 Jeep Active Drive system, Jeep's dedicated Terrain System, and exclusive 18-inch painted Satin Carbon wheels with all-season tires.

As it comes to the interior, the cabin features leather and heated seats, leather-wrapped heated steering wheel, eight-way power driver seat with two-way power lumbar adjustment, auto-dim rearview mirror, 7-inch full-color TFT display, and remote start.

Furthermore, the vehicle can be specified with next-gen safety features like Adaptive Cruise Control, Parallel and Perpendicular Park Assist, and a 360-degree surround-view camera.

Additional features include LED taillamps, auto-high beam headlamp control, LED auto high-beam projector headlamps, premium LED fog lamps, windshield wiper deicer, rain-sensing/intermittent wipers, dual-zone automatic temperature control, wireless charging pad, second-row USB Type C port, a 115-volt auxiliary power outlet, nine-speaker Alpine sound system, dual-pane panoramic sunroof, universal garage door opener, and hands-free, foot-activated power liftgate.