Jeep reveals a new Concept lineup of vehicles with tons of exclusive features and numerous cool additions and changes. In a series of articles, we will take a closer look at each individual automobile and tell you a bit more about its capabilities.

The lineup is consistent with Magento, Jeepster Beach, Red Bare, Orange Peelz, Farout, Wrangler Rubicon 392, and Top Dog models.

The Jeep Orange Peelz

Based on the two-door Wrangler, the Orange Peelz Concept pays tribute to the long-standing open-air and dynamic lifestyle that the Wrangler lineup incorporates.

The off-road capabilities of this particular model come from the trustworthy and proven JPP 2-inch lift kit with FOX shocks for more ground clearance. Along with the high-top fender flares, we see 17-inch JPP Beadlock-capable aluminum wheels wrapped by 37-inch BF Goodrich KM3 mud-terrain tires with Mopar valve stem caps.

Additional visual enhancements are made by the incorporation of Satin Black 360-degree custom beltline graphic and Satin Black vintage Jeep fender badges.

Orange Peelz also comes with a hood with custom black Mopar latches with Jeep Willys logo and JPP 5-inch off-road LED lights at the base of the A-pillars. For some more protection and visual impact, the Orange Peelz is geared with a factory-backed Mopar windshield made with Corning Gorilla Glass.

At the rear, there's a large JPP Swing Gate Hinge Reinforcement that allows for a larger spare tire. Also, a JPP CHMSL (Center High-Mount Stop Lamp) Relocation Kit mounts the third brake light in the center of the spare tire.

The interior is characterized by neat orange stitching and numerous components that match the Orange Peelz exterior color scheme. The cabin also features Mopar stainless steel pedal covers and rubber pads for additional control and traction capabilities.

SEE ALSO: Jeep Red Bare: one more exclusive vehicle in a special lineup

In terms of the drivetrain system, the vehicle is powered by a 3.6-liter Pentastar V6 with 285hp and 260lb-ft of torque, mated to a TorqueFlite eight-speed automatic gearbox. The engine is reinforced by a JPP cold-air intake and JPP cat-black exhaust system.