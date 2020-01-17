As the bitter cold winter comes closer, Jeep team delivers fresh new North Edition models across its lineup. All new vehicles are geared with brand's legendary 4x4 setup and host tons of handy technologies and features that will make winter trips a breeze.

North edition models are available for sale and can already be ordered at Jeep dealers. Renegade North Edition will arrive in March 2020.

Some of the standard features in the new editions include all-weather Jeep 4x4 capability with brake lock differential, anti-lock brakes, and traction control, all-season or all-terrain tires for severe snow conditions and winter traction performance. There are also heated seats and steering wheel, remote start system, Uconnect 8.4-inch touchscreen SiriusXM Travel Link Weather, all-weather floor mats, power heated mirrors and Jeep Trail Rated Kit (it includes tow strap, D rings, carabiner, gloves and a safety kit).

Additionally, three Jeep North Edition vehicles, Gladiator, Grand Cherokee, and Wrangler, will be on display at the New England International Auto Show at the Boston Convention and Exhibition Center.

Starting price for new Jeep North Edition models start from $29,755USD and can go up to $38,795USD.

Source: Jeep