Jeep unveils a special lineup of vehicles. All of them come with advanced drivetrain systems and tons of exclusive technologies and features. Rich in choice and customization, the exclusive lineup includes new Magento, Jeepster Beach, Red Bare, Orange Peelz, Farout, Wrangler Rubicon 392, and Top Dog models.

In a special series of articles, we will show you every single one in detail and give you some more insight into the brand's approach with the entire lineup.

Jeep Red Bare

The Red Bare is all about power and off-road capabilities. Powering the exclusive vehicle is a turbocharged 3.0-liter EcoDiesel V6 generating 260hp and 442lb-ft of torque. It also includes a special Start-Stop technology as a part of the standard equipment. In order to handle torque loads better, the EcoDiesel is mated to a TorqueFlite 8HP75 eight-speed automatic, especially fine-tuned for low RPM shifts and better maneuvering on tough terrain.

Furthermore, the Red Bare features Dana 44 front and rear heavy-duty axles with upgraded 4.88 axle ratios for optimum performance. What makes this drivetrain special is also the 91:1 crawl ratio that helps the vehicle tackle even the toughest terrains.

In terms of exterior, the vehicle features a Fire Cracker Red theme with custom Matte Black graphics with gold accents, Mojave hood, and cowl pieces, and custom hood graphics, and a Matte Black signature seven-slot grille insert.

As it comes to the interior, the vehicle incorporates Katzkin Black leather seats with red stitching and custom red flannel inserts. The instrument panel is wrapped in the same red cover and gives the interior a bold and yet elegant finish.

The Red Bare concept also comes with a JPP 2-inch lift kit, 17-inch Matte Black wheels with 37-inch BFG mud-terrain tires, cargo red-mounted sports bar, JPP Sand Slider rock rails, and a front bumper guard.