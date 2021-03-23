Jeep unveils a new lineup of custom vehicles with tons of cool features and sustainable drivetrain systems. The lineup includes Magento, Jeepster Beach, Red Bare, Orange Peelz, Farout, Wrangler Rubicon 392, and Top Dog.

In a series of articles, we will show you each vehicle in the lineup and tell you more about its capabilities and additions.

Jeepster Beach

This lineup of exclusive vehicles wouldn't be complete without paying homage to the off-road Jeep machines of the past. And this is indeed what the special Jeepster Beach is created for.

Designed around the growing interest in a 4x4 vehicle, the Jeep Commando was the first compact four-wheel-drive machine that included an automatic gearbox and some cool features like roll-up side glass and a heater.

Jeepster Beach's concept is based on the 1968 Commando (C-101) and is blended with the 2020 Wrangler Rubicon. The new family member proudly continues the tradition of delivering fun-to-drive dynamics and presents a ton of cool additions and changes.

This particular model was modified and now includes some cool chrome trim details, bright two-tone body finish of Hazy IPA and Zinc Oxide, and still is capable of showing incredible performance both on- and off the road.

Speaking of performance, the vehicle generates a total of 340hp and 369lb-ft of torque via an advanced 2.0-liter turbocharged four-cylinder engine. This is a direct-injection unit and comes with a twin-scroll, low inertia turbocharger, dedicated cooling circuit, and new air intakes.

In terms of the interior, Jeepster Beach includes low-back bucket seats in red leather. There are numerous chrome components, a four-point safety cage, and tons of small exclusive details.