Hyundai Kona has been named one of Autotrader's 2021 Ten Best Cars for Recent College Graduates. The vehicle managed to impress the jury with its eco-focused drivetrain system, sporty spirit and overall functional packaging for a reasonable price.

Also, alongside the advanced drivetrain system, the vehicle offers a contemporary design with elegant expression and modern technologies.

"The Hyundai Kona is one of those small, affordable cars that are so much fun and have such a unique character that it really feels like a much more expensive car. In the world of $25,000 cars, new or used, the Hyundai Kona is worth a test drive." said Brian Moody, executive editor for Autotrader. All vehicles on this year's Ten Best list are available for under $25,000 and achieve a combined fuel economy rating of at least 30 mpg.

SEE ALSO: 2021 Subaru Crosstrek receives a special award by Autotrader

As it seems, Hyundai Motor America has managed not only to retain its positions as a reputable manufacturer but also expand its fanbase, thanks to the neat engineering solutions it offers and the flexibility when it comes to personalization and customization. Hyundai vehicles are serviced and sold in more than 820 dealerships around the US and nearly half of these are built at Hyundai Motor Manufacturing Alabama. Hyundai Motor America is headquartered in Fountain Valley, California, and is a subsidiary of Hyundai Motor Company of Korea.

Source: Hyundai