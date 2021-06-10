A limited run of 1,500 First Edition EV6 vehicles have been fully reserved the day the offer became available on Kia's official website.

The First Edition can be specified with a choice of three gifts – a home vehicle charger, a 1000kWh credit within the national charging network, or an Apple Watch for connecting to the vehicle's suite of Kia Connect services.

The First Edition models also come with three color combinations – Urban Yellow with black seats, Glacier white with dark green seats, and Steel Gray Matte with black seats. Furthermore, the Urban Yellow exterior color and dark green seats on the Glacier variant are exclusive only to the First Edition lineup. Additional features include Remote Park Assist, sunroof, 20-inch wheels, premium 14-speaker Meridian audio system, dual-motor AWD power delivery and a 77.4kWh battery.

Also, for the inside, the special edition vehicles feature illuminated door sills with "First Edition" badges, a numbered interior badge, and an Augmented Reality Heads-Up display.