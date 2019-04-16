New 2020 Nissan 370Z 50th Anniversary Edition made its debut in New York a week before the annual International Auto Show held in the city. With tons of surprises and dramatic changes, the new family member celebrates half a century as it is expected – with confidence and pride.

The exclusive edition will be available in four trim levels – Base, Sport, Sport Touring and 370Z NISMO. Let's check out more, shall we?

Exterior styling

What defines the special edition is the original BRE race car design. Or at least, it is a mimic that perfectly fits the requirements of the contemporary age with these timeless lines and shapes. Key design cues include two signature stripes on the side of the vehicle and the painted trunk, hood, side mirrors and A-pillars on the accent door.

Furthermore, the Anniversary Edition retains the sleek profile of the classic vehicles in the lineup and features low roofline, upswept quarter-window design and slope of the rear hatch. There are these neat boomerang shape headlights and redesigned LED daytime running lamps, blended with a distinct front bumper.

At the rear, the integration of the boomerang taillights, rear spoiler and flared fenders define the rear-end and give it a sporty and muscular expression.

Interior design

The inside is entirely driver-focused and includes a full-length center console, a special "50th Anniversary" steering wheel, Alcantara-wrapped seats and numerous dark chrome accents. Every single piece of technology is elegant and handy. Last, but not least, the exclusive Bose audio system, the noise cancellation system and the overall sporty ambience complete the entire interior design concept.

Drivetrain system

Nissan engineers have included the trustworthy 3.7-liter V6 power unit that produces a total of 332hp and 270lb-ft of torque. What is special for this system is the innovative VVEL gadget that optimizes the intake valve, allowing air to be sent to the combustion chamber at the precise time it is needed.

The 50th Anniversary Edition model also comes with a close-ratio 6-speed manual gearbox with synchronized downshift rev-matching system called SynchoRev Match. What it does, is to automatically control and adjust the engine speed when shifting to the exact speed of the next gear position, essentially giving this smooth and progressive acceleration and smooth up/down shifts.

In fact, the 2020 370Z can be specified with an exclusive 7-speed automatic gearbox with Downshift Rev Matching, paddle shifters and adaptive shift control. Furthermore, the vehicle features a double-wishbone front suspension with lightweight forged aluminum arms, a lightweight aluminum-alloy cradle and a hollow construction stabilizer bar.

Sweet!

Source: Nissan