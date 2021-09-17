New SEAT Leon and Ateca models are the winners at this year's What Car? Tow Car Awards for Leon in the "Up to 1400kg" category, and the Ateca in the ‘1550–1699kg' group.

The new SEAT Leon comes with an elegant new design and an enhanced suite of advanced technologies. Available with petrol, diesel, mild-hybrid and plug-in hybrid options, the vehicle can also be greately personalized in numerous ways.

Steve Huntingford, Editor at What Car?, said: Stability is the most important thing when towing, and it can be in short supply when a car is light. However, despite being one of the lightest and most affordable models tested this year, the Leon punches well above its weight, pulling a caravan straight and true at 60mph and beyond. Meanwhile, our practicality testers were impressed by the neatly installed retractable tow ball – not a feature you expect from a car at this price.

At the same time, the Ateca model brings some freshness to the mid-size SUV market with its perfect blend between urban capabilities and off-road setup. The model was recognized for its agile drivetrain system and the 4WD system, all along with the revised DSG-auto gearbox.

