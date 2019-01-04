Prices and specifications for the new Kodiaq vRS are already published! This is brand's most powerful diesel Kodiaq model and it comes with relatively good price and vast list of standard features. So, let's see what this bad boy has to offer!

As you might well remember, Kodiaq vRS was unveiled for the first time at the Paris Motor Show earlier this year and revealed an instantly recognizable exterior design, blended with comprehensive drivetrain system and numerous handy features. Powered by a twin turbocharged 2.0 TDI power unit and four-wheel-driving system, the agile SUV can sprint from 0 to 100km/h in 7 seconds and chase a top speed of 244km/h (136mph)

Furthermore, what makes Kodiaq vRS stand out from the crowd is not just performance rates. The SUV also offers comfortable cabin with seven seats and ample space for both headroom and legroom. Additional features include 20-inch Xtreme alloy wheels, glossy black finish on the grille and mirrors, dual exhaust pipes, vRS sports bumpers and trademark red brake calipers. The inside welcomes everyone to a rather cozy place and mellow ambience, created by the Alcantara-trimmed sports seats, finished with vRS stitching and logo, along with the black rooflining and vRS stitching for the door panel. In fact, this is one of SKODA vehicles to be offered with digital Virtual Cockpit display as standard – how cool is that!

SEE ALSO: McLaren team presents new Senna and LT600 at Beirut Motor Show!

Orders can already be made and first deliveries are expected in early Spring. Stick with us for further information!

Source: SKODA