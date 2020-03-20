Business Vans judges were impressed with the Vauxhall Combo Cargo model. The vehicle has managed to catch the attention with class-leading fuel efficiency and payload capacity. Under the WLTP testing, Vauxhall Combo Cargo has managed to achieve up to 68.8mpg and emissions as low as 107g/km CO2. Also, with its payload of up to 1,002kg, Combo Cargo is definitely a good choice for businesses and trades that look for efficient and yet, versatile van.

The Combo Cargo Model is based on an entirely new architecture and is available in a range of variants, including ones with a short wheelbase, long wheelbase, and spacious crew cab. Within the tests that were pulled out, the Combo Cargo has managed to out-perform most of its main competitors with a load volume of up to 4.4m3, the large payload and loading legth of up to 3,440mm.

Vauxhall's LCV has exceeded all expectations in terms of sales figures and has also received recognition from numerous prestigious organizations and leading magazines as Auto Express, What Van? and Parkers, of which the Combo Cargo won 15. So far in 2020, the van helped Vauxhall scoop Light Van of the Year Award in the What Van Awards and Small Van of the Year at the Company Car and Van Awards.

Richard Hughes, Vauxhall's Light Commercial Vehicle Director, said: "The Vauxhall Combo Cargo continues to impress the sector with its award-winning combination of space, practicality and low running costs. With such a hotly-contested segment, it's fantastic to see the Combo Cargo outperform many of its rivals in these key areas."

Source: Vauxhall