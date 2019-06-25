Vauxhall team announces details for the new Movano lineup, arriving at dealers this September. This time the manufacturer has decided to rely on interior comfort, along with some handy and much needed drivetrain changes. Of course, there are some exterior touches and tweaks that honor the new generation of machines.

The new van features a new front face design with sexy daytime running lights, chrome cross bar and a revised grille. The cabin welcomes everyone to a place of cozy ambience and tons of goodies that enhance the pleasure of driving and ease of dealing with all the technological gadgets in there.

In terms of drivetrain system, new Movano lineup comes with Euro 6D Temp (Euro 6.2) or a Heavy-duty Cycle Euro Vid-specified engine. The 2.3-liter Turbo Diesel generates a total of 135hp - just enough to handle all the cargo and tricky road situations.

SEE ALSO: Mopar reveals details about the exclusive Wrangler 1941. Check it out!

And as it comes to driver assistance systems and other utilities, new Movano is fraught with these. Buyers will benefit from Side-Wind Assistant, Electronic Stability Programme, automatic windscreen wipers and automatic dipped-beam headlights. Optionally the vehicle can be specified with rear vision camera, blind spot monitoring system and ultrasonic sensors, which detect object in the blind spot and alert driver with LED indicators. There's also a line departure warning system. Cool!

Source: Vauxhall