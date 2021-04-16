Vauxhall introduces the new Griffin Edition model line for its light commercial vehicle models, including Combo, Vivaro, and Movano.

Combo updates

For the exterior Combo Griffin Edition receives 16-inch alloy wheels, metallic paint, and rear parking sensors. For the cabin, the vehicle gets Vauxhall's Multimedia system with an 8-inch touchscreen, cruise control, and brand's FlexCargo for improved practicality.

Furthermore, Combo Griffin can be specified in L1H1 body style and with a 1.5-liter Turbo D diesel engine.

Vivaro updates

The Vivaro special edition comes with rear parking sensors, 17-inch alloy wheels, high-beam assist, and automatic windscreen wipers, and body-colored bumpers. The interior of the model comes with Vauxhall's Multimedia system and a 7-inch touchscreen, cruise control, and FlexCargo.

Vivaro Griffin Edition is also characterized by a standard wheelbase with L1H1 body style and comes with a 1.5-liter 120hp Turbo D diesel engine.

Movano updates

The large Movano comes with rear parking sensors, cruise control, automatic windscreen wipers, and automatic headlights. Buyers also get a digital radio with Bluetooth and a USB connection, and comfortable seats with lumbar support and armrest.

SEE ALSO: Volkswagen announces new ACTIVE trim for several model lines

The Movano Griffin Edition is available in medium wheelbase L2H2 and long-wheelbase L3H2 body styles, with both models featuring a powerful and efficient 2.3-liter (135PS) Turbo D diesel engine.