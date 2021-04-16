Vauxhall announces new trim level for its commercial fleet models
Vauxhall introduces the new Griffin Edition model line for its light commercial vehicle models, including Combo, Vivaro, and Movano.
Combo updates
For the exterior Combo Griffin Edition receives 16-inch alloy wheels, metallic paint, and rear parking sensors. For the cabin, the vehicle gets Vauxhall's Multimedia system with an 8-inch touchscreen, cruise control, and brand's FlexCargo for improved practicality.
Furthermore, Combo Griffin can be specified in L1H1 body style and with a 1.5-liter Turbo D diesel engine.
Vivaro updates
The Vivaro special edition comes with rear parking sensors, 17-inch alloy wheels, high-beam assist, and automatic windscreen wipers, and body-colored bumpers. The interior of the model comes with Vauxhall's Multimedia system and a 7-inch touchscreen, cruise control, and FlexCargo.
Vivaro Griffin Edition is also characterized by a standard wheelbase with L1H1 body style and comes with a 1.5-liter 120hp Turbo D diesel engine.
Movano updates
The large Movano comes with rear parking sensors, cruise control, automatic windscreen wipers, and automatic headlights. Buyers also get a digital radio with Bluetooth and a USB connection, and comfortable seats with lumbar support and armrest.
SEE ALSO: Volkswagen announces new ACTIVE trim for several model lines
The Movano Griffin Edition is available in medium wheelbase L2H2 and long-wheelbase L3H2 body styles, with both models featuring a powerful and efficient 2.3-liter (135PS) Turbo D diesel engine.