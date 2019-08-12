Nissan team announced details and pricing for the new 2020 Maxima lineup, which is already on sale. Following a mid-cycle upgrade, new family members bring additional upgrades, including Nissan Safety Shield 360, a suite of active and passive safety technologies, and Premium Package content, which was optional with the previous model.

2020 Maxima is available in five trim levels – Maxima S, SV, SL, SR and Platinum, each equipped with a 300hp 3.5-liter VQ-series V6 unit and performance-focused Xtronic gearbox.

With a starting price of $34,250USD, 2020 Maxima lineup is characterized by aggressive styling features such as the large front grille with a deep V-motion shape, standard-jewel-like LED headlights and Nissan Signature Daytime Running Lights. The cabin welcomes everyone to a comfortable ambiance with ample space and tons of handy gadgets.

Some of these gadgets include Rear Door Alert, SiriusXM Satellite Radio with Advanced Auto Features, Nissan Door to Door Navigation system, smartphone integration and more. In terms of safety features, there are Intelligent Cruise Control, Traffic Sign Recognition, Intelligent Driver Alertness and more.

Becoming more appealing and more advanced with every new generation, Maxima surely remains Nissan's pride. Adopting everything that has made the lineup famous, the latest model also incorporates new gadgets that confidently meet the demands of the contemporary customer.