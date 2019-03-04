Nissan team announces details and pricing for the new LEAF PLUS model. What is special about this particular one, is that the "PLUS" stands for increased energy density of vehicle's 62kWh battery pack and the higher 214hp output.

Furthermore, LEAF PLUS adds range with a total of 50 per cent, compared to predecessor models to the incredible 226 miles. (150 mile range for the standard 2019 Nissan LEAF).

In fact, the engine also allows faster acceleration at fast speeds and offers some enhanced energy consumption efficiency, due to the numerous tweaks and upgrades. In addition, the new 100kW capacity quick charging system, 2019 Nissan LEAF PLUS can also charge quickly and efficiently.

LEAF embodies Nissan's Intelligent Mobility system and its corresponding sub-technologies – Intelligent Driving, Intelligent Power and Intelligent Integration.

There are also ProPILOT Assist and ePedal, which make LEAF PLUS one of the few electric vehicles that feature Rear Door Alert function.

In terms of expression and design, LEAF PLUS includes revised front fascia with blue highlights and e+ logo plate on the underside of the charge port lid. Also included is the rear trim level badge set that marks the trim level – S PLUS and SL PLUS.

And for the interior, Nissan has included high-quality components and high-tech gadgets that contribute to an ambience that is both futuristic and comfortable. Vibrant colors and contrast stitching define the cabin, while the entire set of instruments, controls and buttons are designed in a way that is comfortable and easy to use.

Prices for the new 2019 Nissan LEAF PLUS start form $36,550USD.

Source: Nissan