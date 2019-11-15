Nissan LEAF e+ has been named overall "Product of the Year" as well as "Best Car" at the EE Pocket-lint Awards 2019. The awards celebrate the best technologies, gadgets and games of the last 12 months, as voted for by both the industry and general public.

Shortlisted from the numerous other Pocket-lint reviewed this year, the 19 final winners are the best of the best in their categories. In the "Best Car" award, LEAF e+ managed to reach higher positions than the rivalling Audi, Mercedes and even Tesla models. And as it comes to the "Product of the Year" category, Nissan was recognized as even greener than products of Apple, Nintendo, Sony and Amazon. Impressive, right?

Founded in 2003, Pocet-lint is a leading consumer technology media channel, run by a full-time team of journalists in the UK and US. Pocket-lint covers everything from phones to cars, cameras and home entertainment. Company's goal is to help customers with their decisions, but also to get more form their new purchase once they've bought them.

The range-topping MY19 Nissan LEAF E+ is on the top of the entire LEAF range and delivers outstanding driving experience, featuring advanced Nissan Intelligent Mobility technology and tons of additional utility features. Alongside with the 217hp, LEAF e+ features a 62kWh battery pack that offers 55 per cent more capacity and about 25 per cent improvement in energy density, while retaining similar shape and size to the 40kWh LEAF battery pack.

SEE ALSO: 2020 Mazda CX-30 is awarded by Euro NCAP! Details here!

Featuring Apple CarPlay and AndroidAto, the vehicle also ensures benefits from upgraded navigation system, TomTom LIVE premium traffic and route optimization, Online Map Update and Charges Location functions. Sweet!

Source: Nissan