Kelley Blue Book has awarded Nissan LEAF as the best electric car in its "5-Year Cost to Own Awards" for the third consecutive year. As you might know, the award recognizes vehicles in each segment for their appealing price-to-value ratio over a period of five years.

The awards, based on Kelley Blue Book's extensive ownership research data, take into consideration depreciation, expected fuel costs, finance and insurance fees, maintenance and repair costs, all along with state fees. The awards were already announced at the 2020 Chicago Auto Show.

What has managed to impress the jury is the advanced Nissan Safety Shield 360. This safety suite includes Automatic Emergency Braking with Pedestrian Detection, Rear Automatic Braking, Rear Cross-Traffic Alert, Blind Spot Warning Lane Departure Warning, and High Beam Assist. Additionally, vehicles Intelligent Forward Collision Warning, Intelligent Lane Intervention and Blind Spot Intervention were all vital for deserving the price.

SEE ALSO: Volkswagen ID.3 remains one of brand's most popular models. Here's why

LEAF comes with a choice of two battery options – 40kWh and 62kWh, ensuring that Nissan customers have a big chance to find just the right vehicle for their own needs. The coverage of the new LEAF lineup can range up to 226 miles. Because ownership satisfaction and peace of mind are pivotal for all Nissan LEAF owners, the battery limited warranty of 8 years/100,000 mile3 (whichever occurs first) is standard for all versions.

Source: Nissan