Nissan team, partnering with Live Nation, proudly unveils all-new 2020 Versa in the middle of a pop-up performance from popular country star Kane Brown.

With its unique introduction, the revised Versa showcases new levels of refinement, dramatic design and tons of cutting-edge technology.

In fact, technology is a top priority with the new Nissan Versa, featuring Safety Shield 360, an excellent example of Nissan Intelligent Mobility that helps provide front, side and rear safety monitoring and intervention technologies. Furthermore, standard features include Automatic Emergency Braking with Pedestrian Detection, Rear Automatic Braking, Lane Departure Warning and High Beam Assist.

And as one might well expect from a Nissan vehicle, the new family member is extremely beautiful and sexy. Revised and contemporary, the machine features lower, wider and longer exterior dimensions and "Emotional Geometry" design concept. Key elements as the V-motion grille, boomerang-shaped headlamps and taillamps, kick-up C-pillars and floating roof have all been adapted to the nature of new Versa. And the result is simply astonishing.

Additional tech features include remote keyless entry, push button start and power windows. There are also heated front seats, Automatic Climate Control, Apple CarPlay and Android Auto smartphone incorporation.

In terms of interior, Versa continues the signature design components of the exterior and benefits from components, seen in Maxima and Altima. These include "Gliding Wing" instrument panel and the spatial symmetry with horizontal lines and overall comfortable ambience.

2020 Versa is geared with a 1.6-liter 4-cylinder power unit that offers 122hp and 114lb-ft of torque, mated to a revised Xtronic transmission or a standard 5-speed manual system.

Source: Nissan