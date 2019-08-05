Nissan announces details and pricing for the all-new 2020 Versa compact sedan, which goes on sale today at Nissan dealers worldwide.

This is the third generation in the lineup, which embraces Nissan Intelligent Mobility technology with Safety Shield 360 and tons of other safety goodies. Offered in three trim levels, S with 5-speed manual or Xtronic gearbox, SV with Xtroni and the agile SR also offered with Xtronic system.

With a starting price of $14,730 USD, new Versa comes with a lower, wider and longer body, which not only contributes to an overall aggressive and muscular appearance and enhanced stability but also to a wider cabin. Key styling features are the new V-motion grille, boomerang-shaped headlamps and taillamps, kick-up C-pillars and the floating roof. This sexy design concept can be finished with a wide variety of exterior colors – new additions are Electric Blue Metallic, Monarch Orange Metallic, and Scarlet Ember Tintcoat.

In terms of interior, Versa offers the so-called "Gliding Wing" instrument panel design, which sets the tone for the vehicle's balance between sexy looks and functional needs. Key features include a sporty D-shaped steering wheel, floating 7-inch touchscreen audio display, remote keyless entry and standard push-button start.

Additional comfort and convenience gadgets include smart Bluetooth Hands-Free Phone System and Streaming Audio via Bluetooth with steering wheel controls, RearView Monitor, Siri Eyes, AM/FM radio and more.

SEE ALSO: 2019 Kia Forte received an APEAL award! Details here!

New Versa sedan is also geared with a next-gen 1.6-liter 4-cylinder power unit, which produces 122hp and 114lb-ft of torque. This engine is paired to an enhanced Xtronic gearbox or a 5-speed manual, available only for the Versa S grade. Fuel economy is rated at 32mpg city, 40mpg highway and 35mpg combined.

Source: Nissan